Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,675 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $213,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,317.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total value of $142,423.47. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,375.42. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,249 shares of company stock worth $589,852. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $234.81 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

