Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on February 13th

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

Federated Hermes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Federated Hermes has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federated Hermes to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.74. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 22.40%.The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Federated Hermes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

