EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Update

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,231 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 44,492 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

EZGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EZGO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded EZGO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

EZGO opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. EZGO Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs. It also designs and sells intelligent robots, and electric vehicle accessories and electronic control systems; and provide after-sales services for e-bicycles, including technical support, parts supply, and sales of peripheral products and derivatives, including raincoats, helmets, and mobile phone brackets.

