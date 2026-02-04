Evercore ISI Raises Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $390.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $383.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $356.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.79.

WTW stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.99 and its 200-day moving average is $327.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $292.97 and a 1 year high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,372,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,792,000 after purchasing an additional 103,784 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,238,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,041,000 after buying an additional 146,104 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,632,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,740,000 after buying an additional 2,353,768 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,579,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and price-target lift — Truist raised its price target from $380 to $400 and reiterated a “buy” rating, citing upside potential (~19.4% from the cited price). This likely bolstered investor confidence. Benzinga

Analyst upgrade and price-target lift — Truist raised its price target from $380 to $400 and reiterated a “buy” rating, citing upside potential (~19.4% from the cited price). This likely bolstered investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and revenue — WTW reported $8.12 EPS vs. consensus ~$7.93 and revenue of $2.94B vs. ~$2.87B, beating estimates and supporting the share rally. WTW Reports Q4 and FY2025 Earnings

Q4 beat on EPS and revenue — WTW reported $8.12 EPS vs. consensus ~$7.93 and revenue of $2.94B vs. ~$2.87B, beating estimates and supporting the share rally. Positive Sentiment: Margin expansion and segment strength — Management highlighted stronger organic growth and expanded operating margins (Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking), and lower expenses helped the beat. This underpins higher profitability metrics. Zacks

Margin expansion and segment strength — Management highlighted stronger organic growth and expanded operating margins (Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking), and lower expenses helped the beat. This underpins higher profitability metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcript available — Management commentary and the Q&A could drive forward guidance signals; investors should review the call for outlook/segment detail. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call and transcript available — Management commentary and the Q&A could drive forward guidance signals; investors should review the call for outlook/segment detail. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials posted — Press release, slide deck and conference audio are available for detailed review of results and strategy execution. MarketBeat (press release & slides)

Company materials posted — Press release, slide deck and conference audio are available for detailed review of results and strategy execution. Negative Sentiment: Revenue still down YoY — Revenue declined ~3.3% vs. prior year, and EPS was essentially flat vs. last year ($8.12 vs $8.13), so the beat leans more operational than top-line expansion; sustained revenue weakness could limit upside if not reversed. MarketBeat

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

