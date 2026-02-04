Equity Investment Corp Has $102.09 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,330,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,608,849 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for about 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $102,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.4% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,440.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

