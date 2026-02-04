Equity Investment Corp Boosts Stock Position in Icon Plc $ICLR

Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 628,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 62,643 shares during the period. Icon makes up approximately 2.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Icon were worth $109,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Icon by 112.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Icon in the second quarter valued at $48,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Icon in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Icon by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ICLR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on Icon in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

Icon Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $167.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.24. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $125.10 and a 12-month high of $211.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Icon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.