Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,423,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $482,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $151.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.