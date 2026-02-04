Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,070,791 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,749,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,070,791 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,752,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 17,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conquis Financial LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $128.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

