Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 108,677 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,497,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,011,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. KGI Securities cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $430.00 price target on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $380.97 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $379.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.11 and its 200 day moving average is $379.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

