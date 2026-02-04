Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,672,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 13.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $756,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 141,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $72.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.

Featured Articles

