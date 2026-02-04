Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 727,070 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,494,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,070 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $2,616,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

