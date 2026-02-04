Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,034,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,407 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Amphenol worth $746,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,104,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 201.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,867,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,909,000 after buying an additional 2,583,628 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,947,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $225,757,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,804,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,924. The trade was a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 378,076 shares of company stock valued at $54,056,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE APH opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

