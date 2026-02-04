Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $639.36 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $639,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Intuit announced a multi‑year partnership with Affirm to add pay‑over‑time (BNPL) directly into QuickBooks Payments — a product tie that can boost payment revenue, merchant retention and SMB payment volume over time. Read More.

RBC Capital reiterated a Buy on INTU, which supports the view that some selloffs are tactical and that long‑term analyst conviction remains. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit is running consumer and community initiatives (NFL / 49ers Foundation financial‑literacy events), which help brand and user engagement but are unlikely to move near‑term revenue materially. Read More.

Intuit is running consumer and community initiatives (NFL / 49ers Foundation financial‑literacy events), which help brand and user engagement but are unlikely to move near‑term revenue materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Intuit’s work supporting UK SME capital and other small‑business programs underscores longer‑term market expansion efforts; these are strategic but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Coverage on Intuit’s work supporting UK SME capital and other small‑business programs underscores longer‑term market expansion efforts; these are strategic but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer cut its price target on INTU from $868 to $696 (still an Outperform rating). The lower target appears to have triggered selling pressure and helped accelerate the intra‑day decline. Read More.

Oppenheimer cut its price target on INTU from $868 to $696 (still an Outperform rating). The lower target appears to have triggered selling pressure and helped accelerate the intra‑day decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market fears that new AI/legal tools (e.g., from Anthropic) will disrupt software and analytics revenue models pressured names across the sector, including Intuit — a sentiment move that can widen valuation swings even when fundamentals remain solid. Read More.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Independent Research set a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.12.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $434.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.26 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

