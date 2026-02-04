Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $604,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VXF opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.06. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $223.64.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

