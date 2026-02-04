Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,016,721 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,586,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,721 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.95% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $1,529,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 186,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 179.9% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,119,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,222,000 after purchasing an additional 258,483 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.44 and a twelve month high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.2738 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

