EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EnSilica (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EnSilica had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.
EnSilica Stock Performance
Shares of ENSI stock opened at GBX 51.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.51. EnSilica has a 12 month low of GBX 29.01 and a 12 month high of GBX 56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31.
About EnSilica
