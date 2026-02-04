EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EnSilica (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EnSilica had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.

EnSilica Stock Performance

Shares of ENSI stock opened at GBX 51.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.51. EnSilica has a 12 month low of GBX 29.01 and a 12 month high of GBX 56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31.

About EnSilica

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal, and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare, and communications markets. The company also offers a broad portfolio of core IP covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems. EnSilica has a track record in delivering high-quality solutions to demanding industry standards.

