Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Insider William Yeung Sells 7,271 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) insider William Yeung sold 7,271 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $105,793.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,925.90. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Yeung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, William Yeung sold 729 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $10,541.34.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.9%

ERII stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.09. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 2,581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.20 price target on Energy Recovery in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency devices that capture and repurpose energy in fluid-handling applications. The company’s core offering, the Pressure Exchanger® (PX®) device, enables seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants to recover and reuse hydraulic energy that would otherwise be lost during brine discharge. By integrating PX technology into desalination processes, Energy Recovery helps operators significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of producing fresh water from seawater or brackish sources.

In addition to desalination solutions, Energy Recovery has expanded its portfolio to serve the oil and gas sector through turbocharger systems that improve the energy efficiency of hydraulic fracturing operations.

