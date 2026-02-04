Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $153.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

EMR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.12.

NYSE EMR traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $154.98. 589,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,329. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $159.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,106,836. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

