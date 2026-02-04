Elixir deUSD Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $920.62 Thousand (DEUSD)

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Elixir deUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Elixir deUSD has a total market cap of $920.62 thousand and approximately $7.00 worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elixir deUSD has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,107.18 or 1.00131425 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Elixir deUSD Token Profile

Elixir deUSD’s genesis date was June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 92,153,211 tokens. The official website for Elixir deUSD is www.elixir.xyz. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir.

Elixir deUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 92,162,304.55046054. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 0.00998908 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir deUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elixir deUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

