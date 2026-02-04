Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.74 and last traded at $59.9870, with a volume of 2977012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Elastic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elastic from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Elastic Stock Down 8.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 266.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $423.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.27 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 20,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,531,995.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 431,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,414,170.05. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,353 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $401,742.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,766.20. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 61,828 shares of company stock worth $4,641,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 97.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Elastic by 3,181.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

