Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.61 and last traded at $120.28, with a volume of 5014090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $330.00 target price on Duolingo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.80 and its 200-day moving average is $253.08.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $266,267.18. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,291.54. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.95, for a total value of $450,925.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,221,704.15. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,169 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,651 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

