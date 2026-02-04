DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.47. DSS shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 597,012 shares trading hands.

DSS Stock Up 17.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.28.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSS had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 190.91%.The company had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter.

Document Security Systems, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: DSS) is a provider of anti-counterfeit and authentication technologies designed to protect high-value products and secure documents against forgery. The company develops both physical and digital security solutions, including proprietary micro-optic devices such as DOVIDs (Diffractive Optically Variable Image Devices), custom holographic labels, and tamper-evident seals. These solutions are used to safeguard brand integrity in sectors ranging from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to banknotes and government identity documents.

In addition to its optical security products, DSS offers the veraID™ digital authentication platform, which enables real-time verification of authenticity via smartphones or dedicated readers.

