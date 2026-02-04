DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1,843.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 526,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 499,080 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 253.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 294,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 211,297 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 188.4% in the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 227,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 148,639 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE: DLY) is an actively managed closed-end interval fund designed to deliver total return through a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities. Since its introduction in mid-2021, the fund has sought to generate income and capital appreciation by investing across a broad spectrum of credit markets, including corporate debt, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, emerging markets debt, and other income-oriented instruments.

The fund’s primary investment strategy emphasizes rigorous credit analysis and sector diversification.

