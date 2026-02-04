Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.12 and last traded at $112.86, with a volume of 2032419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.70.
The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $2.8505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
