Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.12 and last traded at $112.86, with a volume of 2032419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.70.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $2.8505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 27.7% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $715,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,536,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

