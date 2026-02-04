Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 2314237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V2 Financial group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

