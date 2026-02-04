Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.81 and last traded at $167.1070, with a volume of 1353964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 27.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $9,764,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 982,006 shares in the company, valued at $158,220,806.72. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $144,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,798,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $543,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,398 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,637.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,352,000 after purchasing an additional 440,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 388,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,642,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $637,841,000 after purchasing an additional 384,971 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

See Also

