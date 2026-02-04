Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.5890, with a volume of 83577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

DKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $261.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 360.64%. On average, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,523,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,416,000 after buying an additional 298,867 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,323,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,887,000 after acquiring an additional 104,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 30.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 74,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 205,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE: DKL) is a master limited partnership formed in 2011 through contributions of pipeline, terminal and crude oil gathering assets by its sponsor, Delek US Holdings, Inc Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the partnership is managed by Delek Logistics GP, LLC, an affiliate of Delek US. Delek Logistics Partners owns and operates an integrated network of petroleum pipelines and terminals that support the movement, storage and throughput of crude oil and refined products.

The partnership’s core operations include crude oil gathering and processing systems, long-haul pipeline transportation and storage terminal services.

