Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 357,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,627. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $177.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 188,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,325 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 361,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 87,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 146,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 135,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 77,812 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

