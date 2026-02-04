Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Up 31.3% – Here’s Why

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) rose 31.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 932,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 945% from the average daily volume of 89,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Datametrex AI Stock Up 31.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

