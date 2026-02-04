Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, EVP John C. Watts sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,800. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 513 shares of company stock worth $302,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $673.67 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $683.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.