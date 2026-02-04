Critical Comparison: Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) versus X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for X Financial and Global Arena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get X Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Global Arena’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Arena is more favorable than X Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

X Financial has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.2% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 22.75% 24.56% 14.10% Global Arena N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X Financial and Global Arena”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $804.43 million 0.27 $210.97 million $5.66 0.92 Global Arena $1.27 million 0.00 -$1.01 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Summary

X Financial beats Global Arena on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as funds, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. In addition, it engages in the technology development, service, and sale of products; and provision of guarantee and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

About Global Arena

(Get Free Report)

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting members in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It also explores opportunities in the oil, gas, mineral, and energy business. The company provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp and changed its name to Global Arena Holding Inc. in May 2011. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.