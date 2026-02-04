Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research cut shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research set a $240.00 target price on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $111.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.40. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.64 and a beta of 2.65.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 272.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $350,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,993.10. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $3,502,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,299,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,414,441.90. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 917,976 shares of company stock valued at $136,567,647 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,585,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,449,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,699,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,740,000 after purchasing an additional 163,305 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 66.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,278,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,752 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

