Craig Saldanha Sells 1,200 Shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $32,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 190,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,084.60. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Saldanha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $36,516.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $34,344.00.

Yelp Stock Down 3.3%

Yelp stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,963. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $376.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.39 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 14.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,298 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 110.3% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 839 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company’s flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

