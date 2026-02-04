Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Insider Dominic Smethurst Sells 3,285 Shares

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Smethurst sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $26,575.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 95,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,725.83. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. 111,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,364. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $140.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRBP. Benchmark reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

View Our Latest Report on CRBP

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for rare, life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead investigational therapy, lenabasum, is a synthetic, oral cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation by harnessing the body’s innate resolution pathways. Corbus operates by advancing small-molecule compounds through preclinical and clinical studies to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Lenabasum is currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical trial for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) and in a Phase 2 study for cystic fibrosis–related inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.