Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Insider Dominic Smethurst Sells 3,285 Shares

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Smethurst sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $26,575.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 95,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,725.83. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. 111,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,364. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $140.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.86.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on CRBP. Benchmark reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for rare, life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead investigational therapy, lenabasum, is a synthetic, oral cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation by harnessing the body’s innate resolution pathways. Corbus operates by advancing small-molecule compounds through preclinical and clinical studies to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
Lenabasum is currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical trial for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) and in a Phase 2 study for cystic fibrosis–related inflammation.
Read More
