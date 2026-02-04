Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Stock Performance

NYSE SBS opened at $27.79 on Monday. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 22.32%.The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 68.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,746,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

Further Reading

