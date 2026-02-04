Community West Bancshares (CWBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 20th

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Community West Bancshares has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.45%.The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Community West Bank, headquartered in Goleta, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Community West Bancshares focuses on providing personalized financial solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers in its service area.

The company’s product portfolio includes a variety of deposit accounts—such as business checking, savings and money market accounts—along with online and mobile banking capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.