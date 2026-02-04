Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 4,094 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $105,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $42,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $44,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of META opened at $691.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $655.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $695.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street has been upgrading Meta and lifting price targets after the company's strong Q4 print and exceptionally strong Q1 revenue guide, supporting upside expectations.

Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages reiterated/raised ratings — examples include Cantor Fitzgerald bumping its target to $860 and Barclays keeping an Overweight — reinforcing the buy-side view that fundamentals and ad recovery justify higher multiples.

Neutral Sentiment: Macro/tech headlines around AI capex are creating mixed market reactions: Meta's AI investments and infrastructure plans underpin growth but also increase near-term spending volatility; that ambiguity is tempering momentum.

Neutral Sentiment: Meta is locking in off-grid power for hyperscale data needs (reported prepayment/agreements with SMR developers), which secures energy for AI workloads but implies long-dated infrastructure commitments. This is strategic but capital-intensive.

Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators warn that AI capex and Reality Labs spending are rising quickly; several notes caution that mounting expenses could compress margins if revenue acceleration slows.

Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: India's top court questioned WhatsApp's data-sharing with Meta entities and warned a ban could be reimposed — a tangible legal/regulatory headwind in a major market.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,306. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,875 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $4,190,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,857,980.20. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 39,077 shares of company stock valued at $23,955,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $910.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $835.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $900.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.50.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

