CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from CME Group’s conference call:

CME reported a landmark 2025 with revenue of $6.5 billion (up 6%) and adjusted net income of $4.1 billion, driving 9% adjusted EPS growth versus 2024. Clearing and capital efficiencies: The SEC approved CME Securities Clearing and CME expects to launch it ahead of the U.S. Treasury clearing mandate, and combined with planned CME‑FICC client cross‑margining, customers’ average daily margin savings reached about $80 billion .

The SEC approved CME Securities Clearing and CME expects to launch it ahead of the U.S. Treasury clearing mandate, and combined with planned CME‑FICC client cross‑margining, customers’ average daily margin savings reached about . Retail and crypto expansion: New event contracts and retail offerings (microproducts +59% Q4) generated strong early traction (68M event contracts in six weeks), while crypto ADV jumped 92% in Q4; CME will add new crypto futures Feb 9 and roll out 24/7 crypto trading next quarter.

New event contracts and retail offerings (microproducts +59% Q4) generated strong early traction (68M event contracts in six weeks), while crypto ADV jumped 92% in Q4; CME will add new crypto futures Feb 9 and roll out 24/7 crypto trading next quarter. 2026 outlook and pricing actions: 2026 guidance includes adjusted operating expenses (ex-license) of ~ $1.695B, capex ~$85M, a 23.5%–24.5% tax rate, and announced market data/transaction/incentive fee changes expected to raise revenue ~1%–1.5% on similar activity.

2026 guidance includes adjusted operating expenses (ex-license) of ~ $1.695B, capex ~$85M, a 23.5%–24.5% tax rate, and announced market data/transaction/incentive fee changes expected to raise revenue ~1%–1.5% on similar activity. Capital returns: Board approved using remaining OSTTRA proceeds for buybacks (repurchased $256M in Q4 and an additional $276M YTD) and CME paid ~$3.9B in dividends in 2025 with variable dividend timing aligned to Q1.

CME Group Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:CME traded down $4.14 on Wednesday, reaching $288.93. The stock had a trading volume of 612,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,609. CME Group has a 12-month low of $239.70 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.88 and a 200 day moving average of $272.52.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat/raised confidence: CME reported adjusted EPS of $2.77, topping consensus and up from $2.52 a year earlier — a signal of continued operating leverage and margin strength. Zacks: Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat/raised confidence: CME reported adjusted EPS of $2.77, topping consensus and up from $2.52 a year earlier — a signal of continued operating leverage and margin strength. Positive Sentiment: Record annual results and quarterly operating income: Management reported record full‑year revenue ($6.5B) and fourth‑quarter operating income ~ $1.0B, reinforcing the view of durable revenue streams (market data + derivatives). PR Newswire: Full‑Year Results

Record annual results and quarterly operating income: Management reported record full‑year revenue ($6.5B) and fourth‑quarter operating income ~ $1.0B, reinforcing the view of durable revenue streams (market data + derivatives). Positive Sentiment: Stronger trading volumes: January set a record ADV of 29.6M contracts (up 15% YoY), with new highs in several products — higher volumes support fee revenue and helped lift quarterly top‑line. PR Newswire: January Volume

Stronger trading volumes: January set a record ADV of 29.6M contracts (up 15% YoY), with new highs in several products — higher volumes support fee revenue and helped lift quarterly top‑line. Positive Sentiment: Profit uplift tied to hedging demand: Coverage notes the profit rise was driven by elevated trading activity as market participants increased hedging, supporting the revenue/earnings beat. Reuters: Profit Rises

Profit uplift tied to hedging demand: Coverage notes the profit rise was driven by elevated trading activity as market participants increased hedging, supporting the revenue/earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst landscape and targets: Recent analyst price targets have a median around $304.5 (above current levels), which could support upside over time but expectations are mixed across shops. QuiverQuant: Analyst Targets & Activity

Analyst landscape and targets: Recent analyst price targets have a median around $304.5 (above current levels), which could support upside over time but expectations are mixed across shops. Neutral Sentiment: Client pricing update: CME notified clients of pricing and disclosure changes (impact depends on fee mix and customer response); this is worth watching but unclear near term. TipRanks: Pricing Update

Client pricing update: CME notified clients of pricing and disclosure changes (impact depends on fee mix and customer response); this is worth watching but unclear near term. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed institutional flows: Filings show several insider sales (including senior executives) and large, mixed moves by institutions (some big adds, some large trims), which can be read as a modest cautionary signal by investors. QuiverQuant: Insider & Institutional Activity

Insider selling and mixed institutional flows: Filings show several insider sales (including senior executives) and large, mixed moves by institutions (some big adds, some large trims), which can be read as a modest cautionary signal by investors. Negative Sentiment: Minor revenue estimate discrepancies: One data source flagged a small miss vs. a particular revenue estimate (roughly ~$17.7M), which could temper bullish reaction for some traders focused on top‑line beats. QuiverQuant: Revenue Note

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $320.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.18.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,804 shares in the company, valued at $17,737,468.20. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Further Reading

