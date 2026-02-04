Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.83 and traded as high as C$14.86. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$14.52, with a volume of 19,958 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.87 million during the quarter. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 59.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.2907348 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, mainly in dermatology. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America.

