Chubb (NYSE:CB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.19 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19, Zacks reports. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $313.31 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $263.14 and a 1 year high of $316.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.11. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $3,133,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,512.20. This represents a 45.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $9,970,735. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

