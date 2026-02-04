Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.65 and traded as low as C$21.46. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$21.69, with a volume of 22,977 shares trading hands.

CHR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$26.25 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$323.57 million for the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.61%.

Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines; and Elisen & Associates, a leading provider of aerospace engineering and certification services.

