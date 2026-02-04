Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPSFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $851,842,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11,517.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,864 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 78.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,086,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 45.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,730,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,388,000 after buying an additional 1,119,372 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.5%

UPS opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

