Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $851,842,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11,517.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,864 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 78.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,086,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 45.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,730,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,388,000 after buying an additional 1,119,372 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.5%

UPS opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

