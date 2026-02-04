Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on February 27th

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.
Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $12.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.
Cheniere Energy Price Performance
LNG opened at $208.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $246.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.51 and a 200 day moving average of $217.61.
About Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.
Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.
