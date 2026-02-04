Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on February 27th

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $12.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $208.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $246.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.51 and a 200 day moving average of $217.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 24.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.