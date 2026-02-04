Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.05 and last traded at C$15.98, with a volume of 266513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Electrochemicals segment. Chemtrade operates in Canada, the United States, and South America of which maximum revenue comes from the United States. SPPC markets, remove and produces merchant, regenerated and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite and provides other processing services.

