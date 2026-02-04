Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $924,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VBR stock opened at $225.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $229.19. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

