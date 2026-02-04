Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) General Counsel Peter Morgan III Sells 7,595 Shares

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 23.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

