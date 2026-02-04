Cemex (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cemex from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cemex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.52.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. Cemex has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cemex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cemex by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Cemex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemex (NYSE: CX) is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex’s product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

