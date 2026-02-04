Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.84 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 138.53%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Capri updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

Completed the sale of Versace for about $1.4 billion in cash and used proceeds to sharply reduce leverage, leaving Capri with approximately $80 million net debt and the flexibility to invest in stores, digital, and a $1 billion share repurchase program commencing in FY27.

Q3 revenue declined 4% to $1.025 billion while diluted EPS rose ~30% to $0.81; management narrowed FY26 guidance (revenue $3.45–3.475B; EPS $1.30–1.40) and reported underlying gross margin expansion of 70bps excluding tariffs.

Michael Kors revenue fell 5.6% as management pursues deliberate repositioning—reduced promotions, a new pricing architecture, influencer-led storytelling and a three‑year plan to renovate ~50% of stores—which is driving improved full‑price sell‑throughs, higher AURs and margin improvement but creating near‑term top‑line pressure.

Jimmy Choo showed momentum with Q3 revenue up 5%, double‑digit wholesale growth, sequential retail improvement and gross margin expansion, and management expects Jimmy Choo to scale toward an ~ $800 million business over the next few years.

Tariff pressures (about a ~50bps headwind in Q3) and sales mix weighed on consolidated operating margin (7.7% vs. 9.2% prior year) and on Michael Kors margins, although management says sourcing efficiencies and targeted price increases should largely mitigate the tariff impact by FY27.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Capri has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $28.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

In other news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,236.36. This represents a 93.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $139,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Capri by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

