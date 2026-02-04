Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 103,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 133,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canyon Creek Food Stock Down 14.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Canyon Creek Food Company Profile

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the provision of fresh soups, sauces, gravies, side dishes, and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments, as well as involved in the provision of freight services. The company was founded in 1995 is based in Edmonton, Canada.

