Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Shares Up 180% – Time to Buy?

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report) was up 180% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,123,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 726% from the average daily volume of 135,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canyon Creek Food Trading Up 180.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.19.

About Canyon Creek Food

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the provision of fresh soups, sauces, gravies, side dishes, and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments, as well as involved in the provision of freight services. The company was founded in 1995 is based in Edmonton, Canada.

